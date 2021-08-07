‘GAIL Underground Pipeline Will Not Be Allowed,’ Assures Tamil Nadu CM Stalin After Protests By Farmers

After protests by farmers, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin said that the underground pipeline by GAIL cutting through agricultural lands would not be allowed.

He assured the farmers of some villages in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, who have revived protests against the gas pipeline after GAIL officials brought in pipelines, reports The Hindu.

“Explanations have already been given through the department concerned, and I reiterate it. GAIL pipeline shall not be allowed at any cost to the detriment of farmers and their lands,” Stalin said.

The underground pipeline is part of the Kochi-Kootanad-Bengaluru-Mangaluru gas pipeline project.

According to a report by NS Energy, the 1,104 km long Kochi-Koottanad-Bangalore-Mangalore pipeline is an interstate natural gas pipeline project that connects many major urban centres of Southern India.

While phase one of the project is complete, phase two is under construction.

Work on the Bangalore to Krishnagiri section of the pipeline in Tamil Nadu commenced in May 2020.