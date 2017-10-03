Gago earns Argentina recall for World Cup qualifiers

Buenos Aires, Oct 3 (IANS) Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has recalled former Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago to his squad for the team's World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador.

Gago was one of three Boca Juniors added to Sampaoli's squad on Monday, along with midfielder Pablo Perez and forward Dario Benedetto, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 31-year-old, whose club career has also included spells at Roma and Valencia, has not played for the Albiceleste since 2015.

Argentina will host Peru in Buenos Aires on October 5 before an away clash against Ecuador in Quito five days later.

The two-time World Cup winners are fifth in South America's CONMEBOL standings and must win both of their remaining qualifiers to secure a ticket to Russia next year.

The top four teams will automatically qualify for the quadrennial tournament while the fifth-ranked side will advance to a play-off.

--IANS

ajb/mr