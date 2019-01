Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch India's first human space flight - Gaganyaan Mission. K Sivan, chairperson of ISRO said, "The target for two unmanned missions to space is December 2020 and July 2021. The target for a manned mission to space is December 2021." Once the first unmanned mission is completed, the manned mission (Gaganyaan) will be carried out.