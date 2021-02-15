Gaganyaan is just the beginning! India plans to have sustained human presence in space

·2-min read

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) India plans to have a sustained human presence in space and is coming out with a policy framework and a long-term roadmap.

The Department of Space (DoS) has envisaged a national effort to meet the goal of successful demonstration of human spaceflight capability and to achieve the vision of sustained human presence in space.

India's maiden human spaceflight module 'Gaganyaan' will be launched after the second unmanned mission planned in 2022-23, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said last week.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the first unmanned launch is slated for December this year.

The DoS has now put up for public consultation on the website of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which comes under the former, the draft 'Humans in Space Policy for India -- 2021' and guidelines and procedures for its implementation.

DoS believes that given the collaborative nature of human spaceflight due to its multi-disciplinary nature, it is essential to have a policy-framework, which not only fosters partnerships but also addresses proliferation concerns and compliance to existing policies, laws and treaties.

'Human-spaceflight programme needs to be sustained over longer periods to deliver tangible benefits,' according to the draft.

Hence, it is essential that the policy enables sustained presence in low earth orbit and beyond through reliable, robust, safe and affordable means by undertaking appropriate capacity building measures like collaborations, infrastructure development, facilities modernisation, technology development and human resource development.

This would also encourage new industries, create high technology jobs, enable socio-economic growth and further enhance India's stature and role in space, it was noted.

'The Humans in Space Policy aims for sustained human presence in space as an instrument for development, innovation and foster collaborations in alignment with national interests', the draft said.

Technological elements such as development of human rated launch vehicle, environmental control and life support system, crew escape system, deceleration system, crew selection and training and development of human centric products shall be undertaken by the DoS, utilising expertise of ISRO, national research institutions, academia, industry and others.

A long-term road map for sustained human presence in low earth orbit (LEO) and undertaking exploration missions beyond it would be defined. 'DoS/ISRO shall encourage start-ups and industries through suitable mechanism.

Mechanism shall be established to explore spinoff opportunities and their development for societal benefits', according to the draft.

DoS/ISRO shall establish a comprehensive criterion for screening and selection of crew members. For initial missions, pilots from Indian Armed forces will be inducted as crew members, it was stated. PTI RS VS VS

Latest stories

  • Desi Singles Have United on Twitter to Give You Hilarious Valentine's Day Memes

    If you have no plans whatsoever on Valentine's Day, we have put together a bunch of memes and jokes that you can sit back and have a hearty laugh over.

  • 'Look beyond': WHO scientist makes shock claim about origins of coronavirus

    The expert believes further investigations are needed beyond China's border.

  • Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 6 Bodies Recovered From Tapovan Tunnel, 7 From Raini Village; Toll Now 51

    The bodies have recovered from the Tapovan tunnel where a massive search and rescue operation has been underway for a week, Chamoli District Magistrate, Swati S Bhadauria, said.

  • Bombay High Court to Pronounce Verdict in Case against Sushant Singh Rajput's Sisters Today

    The petition was filed by Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in September last year, and an FIR regarding the same was also registered by Mumbai Police. A Delhi based doctor has also been named in the petition.

  • 'What About this U-turn?' Jairam Ramesh Rebuffs Nirmala Sitharaman's Attack on Congress' Stand on Farm Laws

    Sitharaman had earlier attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament on his comments on the Centre's farm laws.

  • Gandhi’s Granddaughter Visits Farmers’ Protest Site at Ghazipur

    Bhattacharjee said that the country’s benefit lies in the benefits of farmers.

  • 'Archie Going to be a Big Brother': Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expecting Their 2nd Child

    Meghan and Harry, 36, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, quit frontline royal duties in March last year and now live in California.

  • Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro and more

    In addition to the iPhones, Amazon has also announced discounts on Apple iPad Mini and AirPods.

  • Deep Sidhu Taken to Red Fort by Police to Recreate Events of R-Day

    The investigative team will “corroborate” their activities at the Red Fort to ascertain how the violence broke out.

  • 'We took a huge risk': the Indian firm making more Covid jabs than anyone

    Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, on vaccines, regulation and what comes nextCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Adar Poonawalla says the Serum Institute of India is producing about 70m doses a month. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters Adar Poonawalla, 40, is the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the Pune-based, family-owned vaccine manufacturer that is producing more Covid-19 vaccines by dose than any other in the world. For now it’s the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rolling off its production lines, but SII has signed contracts with three other developers – Novavax, Codagenix and SpyBiotech – all of which have candidates in the works. Did you ever imagine you would be making vaccines for a global pandemic? Nobody wishes for a pandemic, but we were almost designed for one. We produce a billion and a half vaccine doses each year, for around 170 low- and middle-income countries. It’s true we never imagined the whole world being so dependent on us, but nobody else has our capacity to scale up. What has scaling up involved, practically speaking? We committed ourselves to Covid-19 in March. We took a huge risk, because nobody knew then that any vaccine was going to work. Of the $800m (£579m) we needed, we put in $270m and the rest we raised from the Gates Foundation and various countries. We dedicated about 1,000 employees to the programme and deferred all product launches planned for 2020 for two to three years, so that we could requisition the facilities allocated to them. Then it was a question of equipping those facilities and getting them validated for use, which we did in record time. By August we were manufacturing and stockpiling a vaccine that we predicted, correctly, would be approved around December. The first doses were shipped in January, and we’ve dispatched 30m to date. When will you reach full capacity? Right now our production is around 70m doses a month. By the end of March, when we’ll have a third Covid-19 facility up and running, it will be 100m and it could go higher by the end of the year, if we can optimise our processes. Among others we supply the Covax scheme, whose goal is to distribute Covid-19 vaccines fairly around the world. It aims to send out 2bn doses by the end of 2021. I think realistically that could take 18 months, since if we’re lucky we’ll have produced 400m by the end of the year. If the vaccines need to be adjusted to protect against future emerging variants, how much of a challenge will that be? It would be simple now that the processes are up and running. We grow the virus in living cells, so we would simply change the master clone – the virus with which we infect those cells – and that then propagates through them. It would take us two to three months to start producing the new vaccine at capacity. Some people think the reason that rollout has been slow in many countries is because the developers who hold the patents on the vaccines have licensed too few manufacturers to make them. Do you agree? No. There are enough manufacturers, it just takes time to scale up. And by the way, I have been blown away by the cooperation between the public and private sectors in the last year, in developing these vaccines. What I find really disappointing, what has added a few months to vaccine delivery – not just ours – is the lack of global regulatory harmonisation. Over the last seven months, while I’ve been busy making vaccines, what have the US, UK and European regulators been doing? How hard would it have been to get together with the World Health Organization and agree that if a vaccine is approved in the half-dozen or so major manufacturing countries, it is approved to send anywhere on the planet? Instead we have a patchwork of approvals and I have 70m doses that I can’t ship because they have been purchased but not approved. They have a shelf life of six months; these expire in April. What do you think when you see rich countries squabbling over vaccine supplies? I think manufacturers overpromised and didn’t manage expectations well. I under-promised. I said I’d make 50m doses from day one. If everyone had said, ‘Don’t expect large volumes until May or June,’ I think all this could have been avoided. There are reports that in some countries, rich people are finding ways to get vaccinated before poorer people. Is that happening in India too? It’s the reverse here. SII is legally obliged to supply the Indian government and the government is prioritising the poor, the vulnerable and frontline workers. That means everyone else, unless they are elderly or meet other specific criteria, goes to the back of the queue. Don’t forget that the population of India is so large that 200m Indians qualify as vulnerable. That’s 400 million doses already. Can you explain the situation in India over compensation in case of vaccine injury? In many countries, the government indemnifies the manufacturer for costs related to vaccine injury, but here the manufacturer is responsible. I have no problem paying compensation if an injury turns out to be vaccine-related, but at the moment it is possible for the Indian courts to place an injunction on my vaccine production pending investigation of such a case, whether the injury turns out to be vaccine-related or not. I have petitioned the government saying this should not be possible in a pandemic, because it means one such claim could put a halt to our global rollout. We have already had such a case, in fact, and the health ministry had to step in to prevent us being shut down. Do you think the way vaccines are made will change for ever as a result of Covid-19? Yes. Almost every country now wants to set up local manufacturing so that it never has to scramble for vaccine again. They may not all succeed, but for now it looks as if the political will and the capital is there. A lot of pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers have also realised that there’s room for new players in the vaccine field. I predict the landscape will be transformed over the next five years. From startup in 1966 to world’s largest vaccine producer in 2021 is quite a journey. How did it start? The Haffkine Institute, a government institute in Mumbai, used to produce anti-snakebite and -tetanus serums by injecting the venom or bacterium into horses and mules, then pulling their blood a few days later and extracting the antibodies. Mine is a family of farmers and horse breeders and my father, Cyrus, used to sell animals to the institute. Eventually he thought, “Why not cut out the middle man and make the serums – later vaccines – myself?”

  • Virat Kohli's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Getting Dismissed for a Rare Duck Against England

    Virat Kohli was dismissed for a rare duck against England on Saturday by Moeen Ali following which a snapshot of the bamboozled Indian captain was turned into hilarious memes.

  • Australian Open 2021: 'Let's go' Serena Williams unperturbed by big-hitter Aryna Sabalenka

    Williams, 39, said she welcomed going toe-to-toe with the 22-year-old, who was born four months after the American made her Grand Slam debut in 1998.

  • Dinesh Trivedi's exit leaves TMC without key face in Delhi, urban Bengal ahead of bitter electoral battle

    Trivedi is likely to cross over to the BJP, with media reports quoting him as saying that joining the BJP would be a 'privilege'

  • Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case: Delhi Police arrests 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru

    The police have reportedly alleged that the activist, Disha Ravi, shared the toolkit and contributed written material for it

  • When the Dalai Lama Dies, His Reincarnation Will Be a Religious Crisis. Here's What Could Happen

    While the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is reportedly still in good health, he is now 85 and questions over his succession are growing, along with fears that his death could spark a religious crisis in Asia.

  • PV Sindhu Moves Out of Gopichand Academy, to Train at Gachibowli

    The Change in the training venue is only for psychological reasons as Gachibowli Stadium provides that feeling of playing at a world-class venue, according to Sindhu's father.

  • Myanmar Junta Issues Arrest Warrants for Democracy Campaigners, Warns Public Not to Hide Protesters

    Much of the country has been in uproar since last week when soldiers detained Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted her government, ending a decade-old fledgling democracy after generations of junta rule.

  • Trump Acquitted, Denounced In Second Impeachment Trial

    Donald Trump was acquitted of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that spared him the firstever conviction of a current or former U.S. president but exposed the fragility of Americas democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.

  • Didn’t Create Toolkit, Made 2 Edits: Arrested Activist Disha Ravi

    21-year-old Disha Ravi was arrested for reportedly sharing and spreading the toolkit posted by Greta Thunberg.

  • Covid Tally Surges in Maharashtra, State Records Over 4,000 Cases in 24 Hrs, Mumbai More than 600

    Maharashtra last recorded 4,000-plus cases (4,382) on January 6 and the city recorded (607) daily cases on January 14, exactly a month ago.