Gaganyaan extremely important for India: ISRO Chief

ISRO Chief K Sivan attended the 8th convocation ceremony of IIT Bhubaneswar. Speaking at the event, Sivan said, "There are questions - in what way Gaganyaan is going to be useful? Gaganyaan is extremely important for India as it'll boost the science and technology capability of the country. By 2020 December, we're going to have the first unmanned mission of human space plane." Speaking about the project of unmanned human space plane, Sivan added, "The 2nd unmanned human space plane, we are targeting for July 2021. By December 2021 the first Indian will be carried out, by our own rocket, to space. This is our target; everybody at ISRO is working on that."