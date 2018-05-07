Gaganjeet back in the spotlight after 2nd-place finish

Singapore, May 7 (IANS) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar compiled a four-day total of one-under-par 283 to get into a play-off with Yikeun Chang, Junggon Hwang and Sanghyun Park but was edged out after the first extra hole, which saw him finish joint second at the challenging Nam Seoul Country Club here.

The 30-year-old Indian was one of only four golfers in the field to break par and is happy with his game that led to his highest finish in 2018 so far.

"I gave my 100 per cent and I played really well, especially the last 36 holes. I was steady and gave myself plenty of opportunities in the final round," Bhullar said in a statement.

Bhullar made history last year by becoming the youngest ever golfer to win eight titles on the Asian Tour. He achieved the feat with a stunning wire-to-wire victory in Macau last year.

Earlier in 2018, Bhullar missed the cut at three consecutive tournaments following the Maybank Championship but has bounced back magnificently with a steely display in South Korea.

Following the 37th GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship, Bhullar earned a prize cheque of $75,473.35 to ascend 19 places to 10th on the Asian Tour Habitat for Humanity Standings.

The leading three places on the Habitat for Humanity Standings remain unchanged. Shubhankar Sharma of India stayed on top with his current earnings of $589,575. Englishman Matt Wallace ($446,660) is second, while Indian Rahil Gangjee ($283,018.87) is in third place.

The Asian Tour will travel to Bangladesh this week for the $300,000 AB Bank Bangladesh Open to be played at the Kurmitola Golf Club.

