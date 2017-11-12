Gagan will continue with the grind Strap: New goal is fifth appearance at Olympics

After returning without a medal from the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics, Gagan won a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012, but again had a bad outing in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

One international medal can make a world of difference in a sportsperson's career when down. Today, Gagan Narang has similar feelings as the silver medal he won at the Commonwealth shooting championship in Gold Coast, Australia, has worked like magic.

When you are in professional sport for long and the grind of training over and over again gets to you, it's tough to remain motivated. Someone like Gagan, who always used to be compared with India's lone Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, is the best example of how one can keep cranking up the game.

After winning a bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012, Gagan had a bad outing in the Rio Olympics. The win in Gold Coast has worked like magic and Gagan is fully focused on hitting top gear.

"I am happy winning an international medal again. I can only think of hard work from here onwards as the months ahead are packed. The Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, to be followed by the world championships and Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018 are big.

"I am in good shape physically and happy with my training in air rifle and prone. If I can win medals at these events and also seal a quota place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the next world championship, it will be good," said Gagan, who was in the Capital on Saturday.

He was chief guest at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh state air rifle and air pistol shooting championship in Billabong international school in Noida. Gagan spoke on motivation and how youngsters need to set goals.

The same applies to him as well. After being in competitive sport for so many years, it's not easy to work like a machine. As a sport, shooting is very lonely. Long hours spent at training in the ranges, mostly alone and only your equipment and coach for company, it gets very repetitive.

For someone who has represented India in four Olympics in a row - Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 - there is hunger to keep getting back in top form. Leander Paes has talked vocally about his dream to keep competing at the Olympics and his seven appearances are some kind of a record to feel proud about. Bindra competed in five Olympics from Sydney 2000 to Rio 2016 and then called it quits.

Shooting can get lonely and suddenly you can say to yourself "I had enough." Well, Gagan almost threatened to quit the sport in 2010 and refused to shoot in the New Delhi Commonwealth Games as he had been ignored for the Rajiv Khel Ratna Award. Friends and fans prevailed over him and he shot in it.

Today, Gagan stays clear from controversy. If he is training, it's got to be serious as he is preparing for air rifle and prone. At the same time, he has not ignored the 3position event. "I am training in it and not putting any pressure on myself. When I have to crank up in it, I can do it," says Gagan.

Between his own shooting and also running academies for youngsters, shooting keeps Gagan busy. "My academy is run by professionals and I don't really have to be hand on in it. Maybe, two visits in a month to the academies," says Gagan.

In Indian shooting, unlike old days, winning a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics is no guarantee the same shooter will figure in the Olympics. "I have to keep performing, take part in trials and stay sharp all the time. I believe in following the system, be part of it.

There is no point in complaining about anything," he says. That, definitely, gave a glimpse into what he feels about the future. Stick with the grind and be ready for the Tokyo Olympics.