Gaekwad, late Pankaj Roy recommended for Lifetime Achievement award

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Former India batsman and two-time national coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former opener, the late Pankaj Roy, have been recommended for the prestigious Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The three-member committee comprising CK Khanna (Acting President), Amitabh Choudhary (Acting Hon. Secretary) and N Ram (eminent journalist) have also nominated former India women's team captain Diana Edulji, and former India batter and coach Sudha Shah for the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (women), according to a release.

The committee has recommended Abbas Ali Baig, late Naren Tamhane and late Budhi Kunderan for the BCCI Special award.

The BCCI Annual Awards will be held before the historic Test between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

The list of recommendations (year-wise) is as below:

Pankaj Roy (2016-17) - Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Anshuman Gaekwad (2017-18) - Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Diana Edulji (2016-17) - BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (women)

Sudha Shah (2017-18) - BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (women)

Abbas Ali Baig (2016-17) - BCCI Special award

Naren Tamhane (2016-17) - BCCI Special award

Budhi Kunderan (2017-18) - BCCI Special award

