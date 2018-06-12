Gadkari attends topping out ceremony of India's 3rd longest cable-stayed bridge in Goa

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the topping out ceremony of India's 3rd longest cable-stayed bridge over Mandovi River on Tuesday. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. Nitin Gadkari inspected the bridge during his visit. The project is said to be made completely under the 'Make in India' scheme. The bridge will ease the Goa traffic and will make the commute between Mumbai and Goa faster and easier.