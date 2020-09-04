Gadkari, Andhra CM to launch various projects on Sept 18

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh will participate in foundations and inaugurations of various projects in the state on September 18, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The Union Minister will be joining the programme from Delhi through video conference. Bhumi poojan will be done for 16 projects worth around Rs 7,584 crores.

According to the CMO, a total of 877 KM of roads belonging to National Highways will be developed for which foundation will be laid. Similarly, 10 projects completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,038 cr will be dedicated to the Nation. 533 KM of roads are improved to 6 lane/ 4 lane / 2 lane with paved shoulders.

The total cost of the projects both foundations and inaugurations will be Rs 15,622 crores.

"One of the technical marvel Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi taken up at a cost of Rs 501 crores which includes state government contribution of Rs 146 cr will also be dedicated to the Nation. It is third 6 lane bridge in the country supported by a single pier with spine and wing design," it said. (ANI)