Gabriel Medina, Carissa Moore claim wins at WSL France stop

Brazilian Gabriel Medina and American Carissa Moore claimed wins at the World Surf League (WSL) stop Saturday (October 14) in Hossegor, France. In the men's Quiksilver Pro event Medina made easy work of American runner-up Sebastien Zietz in the final with his two best rides combining for a score of 16.00 points (out of 20) to Zietz's 9.30. Medina earned his win earlier in the day when he narrowly outdueled American John John Florence in the semi-final by a score of 16.40 to 16.00. Meanwhile, women's Roxy Pro event saw American Carissa Moore defeat countrywoman Lakey Peterson in the final by a score of 16.70 to 14.50 to earn her first win of the year.