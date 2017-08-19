Gabriel joins Valencia from Arsenal

Valencia (Spain), Aug 19 (IANS) Brazilian central defender Gabriel Paulista has joined Valencia for five seasons after the Spanish top division football club reached a transfer deal with English Premier League side Arsenal.

Under the terms of the deal, Gabriel will be with the La Liga club until June 30, 2022, and has a buyout clause of 80 million euros ($93.99 million), Valencia said on their website on Friday, reports Efe news agency.

Neither club revealed any financial details about the deal, but the La Liga side reportedly paid a transfer fee of around 12 million euros ($14.11 million).

Gabriel made 64 appearances for Arsenal after joining the English club in January 2015 from another La Liga club, Villarreal.

The 26-year-old Gabriel arrived in Valencia on Thursday and passed medical examinations before signing the contract.

"We would like to thank Gabriel for his contribution to the club and to wish him well for his return to La Liga with Valencia," Arsenal said on their website.

--IANS

ajb/bg