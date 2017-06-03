Gabriel Jesus training with Palmeiras ahead of Brazil friendlies

Rio de Janeiro, June 3 (IANS) Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has been training with his former football club Palmeiras as he prepares for Brazil's international friendlies against Argentina and Australia.

The 20-year-old has surprised his former teammates by using the Brazilian Serie A club's gymnasium to keep in shape, despite being on vacation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jesus even stopped to sign autographs for fans outside Palmeiras' Sao Paulo headquarters on Friday.

"Even though he's on a break, he's training and that shows his level of discipline," Palmeiras coach Cuca told reporters.

The Brazil national team No.9 has been an instant success at Manchester City since joining the English Premier League outfit in January.

Despite missing more than two months with a broken bone in his foot, Jesus scored seven goals in 10 matches last season.

Brazil will play Argentina at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday before a clash with Australia at the same venue four days later.

--IANS

tri/bg