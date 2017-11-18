Gabby Douglas heavily criticised by teammate for victim shaming

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): American gymnast Gabby Douglas is definitely not in good terms with her former Olympic Gymnastics team after what she said about Aly Raisman.

Douglas has invited ire of many after sharing her opinion about her former teammate Raisman's claims that she was sexually abused by former US gymnastics team Doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman, who recently posed nude for the ESPN Body Issue received hate from people because of the provocative pictures.

After being bashed by people, Raisman took to social media to say, "Just because a woman does a sexy photo-shoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse."

Gabby got involved in the scene when she also wrote on social media to say women invite sexual abuse by the way they dress, reports TMZ.

"However it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd. It appears like fallout between former USA Olympic Gymnastics team," she said.

Gabby was widely criticised by people for her comment, including Simone Biles, her fellow gymnast.

Biles lashed out at Gabby, saying, "Shocks me that I'm seeing this but it doesn't surprise me... honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her."

May be Gabby realised it later that she did not use her words wisely.

She apologised for her words and said she was "deeply sorry" for her reply. (ANI)