G7 Summit: PM Modi feels he has Kashmir situation under control, says Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on August 26 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G-7 Summit in France's Biarritz. Both the dignitaries held bilateral meet and also interacted the mediapersons. While answering the media, President Trump clarified his position on Jammu and Kashmir issue. He said that he is assured that PM Modi-led government has the situation 'under control.' "We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good," said Trump. While reacting on the same issue, "PM Modi said, Indian and Pakistan has several bilateral issues. I called him up and told him that Pakistan needs to fight, India too, Pakistan illiteracy, India too, Pakistan needs to fight decease India too and so together let's join forces to fight poverty and all things that two countries facing, lets work together for the welfare of the people of our two countries."