G20 Summit: Primary focus was on how we ensure stability, says MEA on Iran issue

While addressing a press conference in Japan's Osaka today, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale spoke on Japan-India-US trilateral meeting. He said, "Main topic of discussion was Indo-Pacific, how the three countries can work together in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, ensuring peace and security and in terms of working together to build upon this new concept." "S-400 issue wasn't discussed. On Iran, primary focus was on how we ensure stability there, as instability affects us in many ways, not just in matter of energy needs, but also in terms of our large diaspora in Gulf, 8 million Indians in the Gulf," he added.