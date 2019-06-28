G20 Summit: PM Modi, US President Donald Trump discuss Iran and several other issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States (US) President Donald Trump held bilateral meeting between India and US in Japan's Osaka today. While addressing at the bilateral meeting, Donald Trump spoke on Iran matter and several other issues. He said, "The message is the same as last three days. We have a lot of time, no rush. They can take their time. There is absolutely no time pressure. I think in the end, hopefully it's going to work out. If it works out, great, if it doesn't, you will be hearing about it."