G20 Summit concludes in Japan's Osaka

Leaders of 20 nations including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended closing session of Group 20 Summit. The leaders meet in a closing session of the summit. The 14th G20 Summit held in Osaka, Japan from June 27 to 29. The G20 is an international leaders' forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. Collectively, the grouping represent more than 80 percent of the world's economic output and two-thirds of its people. Its primary aim is to promote international financial stability.