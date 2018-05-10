G D Birla, South Point schools reach semis of regatta

Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) G.D. Birla "A" along with South Point High School and Ballygunge Siksha Sadan moved into the semi-finals of the senior girls division of the 46th All India Invitation School regatta rowing meet here on Thursday.

In the last-eight stage, G.D. Birla "A" defeated National High School West Bengal, Ballygunge Siksha Sadan beat National High Schhol CBSE and South Point outrowed G.D. Birla "B" in the Rabindra Sarovar.

In the semi-finals, Ballygunge Siksha Sadan will meet G.D. Birla "A" while South Point will take on the winners of the other quarter-final between St. Thomas and Delhi Public School to be held on Friday.

In the Junor Boys group Jatragachi Pranavananda High School "B" from rural areas from North 24 Parganas District and represented and by Reazul Mollah, Shibu Das, Sayeed Ali and Dhananjoy Mondal maintained their fine form and took their appointed place in the penultimate stage of the meet winning their race against Sebastian "A" comfortably.

Other junior boys team to enter the semi-finals are DAV Kolkata, last year's winners Jatragachi Pranavananda "A" and La Martiniere Boys "A" who beat National High School CBSE "A", National High School, West Bengal and National High School CBSE "B" respectively.

In the last four stage Jatragachi Pranvananda "A" will row against their school mates Jatragachi "B" and La Martiniere "A" will meet DAV Kolkata.

