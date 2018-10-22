FWICE to issue show cause notice to Alok Nath, Sajid Khan

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Monday said it will issue show cause notices to actor Alok Nath and actor-director Sajid Khan, who have been accused of sexual harassment and violation.

In a statement, FWICE said a show cause notice will be sent to Alok as his response to its affiliate association Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), was not "satisfactory", and because Sajid did not respond to the letter of IFTDA on being accused of sexual harassment and molestation by a few female members of the industry.

"The FWICE along with IFTDA pledge to support the victims of sexual misconduct, irrespective of the gender, with our full strength and might," read the statement.

This step follows a meeting between top officials of FWICE and members of IFTDA.

It has been made mandatory for each production house to form a separate 'Special Redressal Committee' in accordance with the Vishakha guidelines to closely monitor such incidents occurring on their projects (film/serial). This committee will empower the victims to come out with such issues openly and help eradicate such malpractices from the industry completely.

"The committee shall extend full support to the victim to go ahead with the case and all the legal guidance and help shall be offered to the victim till the judgment on the case is awarded by the court of law," the statement read.

This comes amidst the raging #MeToo movement, as part of which women have come forward to share their unsavoury experiences with people in positions of power. Writer-director Vinta Nanda named and shamed Alok of sexually violating her 19 years ago, while Sajid has been named by multiple women for his unacceptable behaviour.

