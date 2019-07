'It is a futuristic budget' said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Union budget 2019 in Delhi on Friday. He said, "By bringing in socio-economic transformation, it is a futuristic budget. It will be successful in taking India to $5 trillion economy. It has taken care of all the sections of society, be it poor, backward or rich people. However, there was no mention of Defence outlay in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech.