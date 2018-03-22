Future Group extends stint with IPL

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the extension of its association with Future Group as the official partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next three years.

FBB had become the Official Partner for IPL in 2017.

Speaking on the development, IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said: "We are delighted to have Future Group back as the official partner of the IPL for the next three years. They have returned after just one year of association, which is a great testament to the value the IPL sponsorship platform delivers to its partners."

Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani on his part said: "In a country like ours, cricket holds the power of bringing the entire country together. The IPL, being the grandest cricket carnival today, connects with thousands of fans who are glued to their TV screens during the IPL season."

"We look forward to having a good run with the IPL family, following a successful year with them as their official partner," he added.

The 2018 edition of the cash-rich IPL is set to begin from April 7, with Mumbai Indians locking horns with Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

--IANS

