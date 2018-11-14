The future of Fintech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India: PM Modi

Singapore, Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering the keynote address at Fintech festival in Singapore on Wednesday said that the future of Fintech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India. The Prime Minister said, "There is an explosion of Fintech innovation and enterprise in India. It has turned India into a leading Fintech and startup nation in the world. The future of Fintech and Industry 4.0 is emerging in India."