Future is bright as youth an active participant in democracy, system: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival (Photo/ ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Indian government has decided to run a 'Know Your Constitution' campaign through the state governments in the entire country, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday.

"The future of our democracy bright as the youth power of the nation is an active participant in our democracy and in our system," Birla said adding that the youth is coming forward with innovations that are bringing positive changes in the country.

"This is an encouraging sign for the democratic future of our country," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the valedictory function through the video conference. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)