Fury wants Trump to accompany him in potential Joshua fight

Johannesburg [South Africa], Nov 2 (ANI): Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has invited United States President Donald Trump to accompany him in ringwalk for a potential "biggest fight ever" against British boxing giant Anthony Joshua. Taking to his official Twitter account, the 29-year-old asked US President Trump who would win in a much-mooted matchup between him and current IBF and WBA heavyweight champion Joshua. The self-titled "gypsy king" further told the US President that he could walk him out for his potential fight if he wants to. "@realDonaldTrump who do you think wins the fury vs AJ fight? You can walk me out if you want, be a part of the biggest fight ever," Fury wrote.

IBF and WBA heavyweight champion Joshua had successfully defended his titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Sunday and Fury believes a bout against the former would resemble Muhammad Ali's legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" with George Foreman in Kinshasa in 1974. Posting an image of the two all-time great combatants on Instagram, Fury wrote, "This is what's to come!" "The old champ coming back to fight a man who every1 thinks will ko me, same as Ali Vs Forman the stylish Ali Vs the mummy Forman! We all know what happens in this fight! I know you all got me whooped, but I will not lay down or be afraid of some muscles & I have the mentality of a winner a man who has never lost a fight," Fury said. "There's only 1 winner & that's the fans! Let's make the heavyweights great again, fight the best in the division," he added.

Last month, Fury had announced his return to boxing, saying that he is looking forward to three big fights in 2018. The 29-year-old's comments had come just a week after announcing he would not seek a new licence with the British Boxing Board of Control. Fury had his licence suspended last October after he admitted of taking a lot of cocaine to help him deal with depression. It should be noted that Fury has not fought since defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 to bag the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles. Within two weeks of his victory, he was stripped of the IBF world heavyweight championship belt after he declined to face mandatory title challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov. (ANI)