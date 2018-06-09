It's funny when husbands take care of kids: Kajol

Since her marriage, Bollywood actress, Kajol has been making few appearances on silver screen. She will soon be voicing for Elastigirl in 'Incredibles 2'. Talking about her character and the film at a press event in Mumbai, Kajol said there was one point when she felt extremely related to the movie, as working mother and as a wife who is blessed to have a husband who takes care of their children (such as Ajay Devgn). "It is a very relatable film, just like the first movie. This is more family based. It is funny when the husband has to take care of the kids and yes that is very relatable. It is also interesting the way it is done. As far as the story is concerned, with Elastigirl going out there for a new mission, leaving kids behind, I think most mothers contend with this guilt as to how things are home even during work, 'is everything okay', so yes there's definitely a lot of things which are relatable," said Kajol at the event. 'Incredibles 2' will be releasing in India on June 22.