Fully committed to delivering success to National Monetisation Pipeline: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, Aug 23 (ANI): The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog is fully committed to delivering success to National Monetisation Pipeline, said Amitabh Kant on August 23. “We are fully committed to delivering success to the National Monetisation Pipeline. We feel that it is very important to bring in the private sector for better operation and maintenance, therefore we are committed to very strong delivery on the ground,” said NITI Aayog CEO. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the National Monetisation Pipeline in Delhi.