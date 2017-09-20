Full text of Serena Williams' emotional letter to mom; tennis star also lashes out at haters and critics

Tennis great Serena Williams' life, to a certain extent, has changed after September 2 as she gave birth to a wonderful baby girl. Ever since becoming a mother, she must have dedicated so much time for her baby, which is obviously not going to be easy.

To be fair, Serena, 35, despite being one of the best women players to have ever graced the sport, has never found it easy. Her career was never a bed of roses, the thorns always existed despite having managed to win 23 grand slam titles.

She has become a subject of severe criticism. Harsh words have been said about her strong body and Serena has had her haters in the past too.

After having completed more than two weeks of being a mother, she penned down an emotional open letter to her mother Oracene Price. The former world number one wrote how her mother played an important role in her life, helping her overcome the hardships of life.

Serena considers her mother to be a role model, and wants her support throughout as the American player also wants to teach her baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr to have good strength and courage to deal with future hardships.

"Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges - ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had," wrote Serena.

Besides the letter being an emotional one, written to her mother, Serena has taken some serious dig at her critics and haters, who have pulled her down a number of times. But, the star was too strong to be let down by such people.

Here is the open letter from one mother to another.

Dear Mom,

You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day. I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports -- that I belong in Men's -- because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it). But mom, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman. I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud! You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead. I am trying, though, and God is not done with me yet. I have a LONG way to go, but thank you. Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had. Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly. Your youngest of five, Serena

