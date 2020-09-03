Full Text of PM Modi's Keynote Address at Leadership Summit of US India Strategic & Partnership Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday night through video conference. The theme of the summit was 'Navigating New Challenges'.

Here's the full text of the prime minister address:

Distinguished guests in India and USA,

Namaste,

It is wonderful to see US-ISPF bring together a diverse range of people for the US India Summit 2020. The work of the US-ISPF in bringing India and USA closer is commendable.

I have known John Chambers for many years now. His affection towards India is very strong. A few years ago he was awarded the ‘Padma Shri’.

Friends,

The theme for this year is a relevant one - Navigating New Challenges. When the year 2020 began, did anybody imagine this is how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It is testing:our resilience, our public health systems, our economic systems.

The current situation demands a fresh mind set.A mind set where the approach to development is human centric. Where there is a spirit of cooperation between everyone.

Friends,

While looking at the way ahead we should keep our focus on- ramping up our capacities, securing the poor and future proofing our citizens. This is the path India is taking. India was among the first in creating a responsive system of lockdowns. India was among the first to advocate the use of masks and face coverings as a public health measure. We were also among the earliest to create public awareness campaigns about social distancing. In record time, medical infrastructure was scaled up- be it Covid hospitals, ICU capacities and more. Starting from one testing lab in January, we now have around sixteen hundred labs across the country.

The outcome of these efforts has been that a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising. I am happy that our business community, in particular small business been pro-active. Starting from almost nothing, they made us the second largest PPE kits manufacturer in the world.

This is in line with India's spirit of challenging the challenge to emerge stronger. In the last few months the nation has battled Covid, and other crisis such as floods, 2-2 cyclones,locust attack.But, it has only made the people's resolve stronger.

Friends,

Through the entire COVID-19 period and the lockdown, the Government of India was clear on one thing- the poor have to be protected. The ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’ for India's poor is among the largest support system seen anywhere globally. Free food grainis being provided to 800 million people.This scheme operates for 8 months.800 million people means:More than double of USA's population. Free cooking gas is being provided to around 80 million families. Cash support has been provided to around 345 million farmers and needy people. The scheme has given much-needed employment for migrant workers by creating almost 200 million person-days of work.

Friends,

The pandemic has impacted several things. But it has not impacted the aspirations and ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. In the recent months, there have been far-reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser. Work is actively underway on the world's largest housing program. The renewable energy infrastructure is being expanded.Rail, road and air connectivity is being boosted. Our country is creating a unique digital model to build a national digital health mission. We are using the best of fin-tech to provide banking, credit, digital payments and insurance to millions. All these initiatives are being taken using world-class technology and global best practices.

Friends,

This pandemic has also shown the world that the decision on developing global supply chains should be based not only on costs. They should also be based on trust. Along with affordability of geography, companies are now also looking for reliability and policy stability. India is the location which has all of these qualities.

As a result, India is also becoming one of the leading attractions for foreign investment. Be it America or the Gulf, be it Europe or Australia-the world believes in us. We have received over 20 billion dollars of foreign investment flows during this year. Google, Amazon and Mubadala Investments have announced long-term plans for India.

