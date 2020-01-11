To fulfill Bapu, Baba Saheb's dreams, we took 'Tiranga rally': Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took out a 'Tiranga Rally' to mark an anti-CAA protest in Hyderabad on Jan 10. Speaking on it, Owaisi said, "This is not politics. This is our country's flag and it is power of our country. Each individual of this country feels happiness as soon he sees the 'Tiranga'. We have not come outside with 'Tiranga' to show our loyalty. But to tell the country that people who are doing drama, who are raising the Tricolor, but saying 'long live Godse', we have snatched the 'Tiranga' from them. We want to fulfill the dreams of Bapu and Baba Saheb that is why we took the 'Tiranga rally'. People should be happy that we held 'Tiranga'."