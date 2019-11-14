Fuji Electric launches factory in Chennai

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, but regular electric power outage decreases productivity. Fuji Electric, a global company headquartered in Tokyo recently expanded operation in India to support increasing power electronics system in the country. Uninterruptible power supply is instantaneous protection from power interruption that guarantees business, factory operation. As part of the company's expansion in India, Fuji Electric acquired Consul Neowatt Power Solutions, which has over 1,000 employees. Fuji Electric unveiled their 2.0 plan in front of some of these employees. The combination of Consul Neowatt's customer base and infrastructure already in place and Fuji Electric's high product quality will be a driver in a fast growing highly competitive Indian market. In announcing Indian Plan 2.0, Fuji Electric held a ceremony inviting loyal customers to celebrate the new initiative. The company plans to utilize the unique partnership between research and development teams in India and Japan. The collaboration between Japanese and Indian counterparts will help accelerate growth of Fuji Electric's system business in India. The new growth will enhance the development of cutting edge technology in creating sustainable smart city.