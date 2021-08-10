Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi Granted Permission To Appeal Against Extradition To India On Mental Health Grounds

Fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi has been granted permission to appeal against his extradition to India from London on the grounds that he is mentally ill and poses a high risk of suicide, reports Times of India.

Handing down the judgment, Justice Chamberlain permitted Modi to appeal against the extradition on two grounds.

The first was that his extradition could be contrary to Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment.

The second was that it could be oppressive to extradite him by virtue of his mental and physical health under Section 91 of the Extradition Act of 2003.

Justice Chamberlain however refused to offer permission to appeal on the ground that Modi would not receive a fair trial in India, or that politicians in India were trying to influence the outcome of his trial.

It should be noted that Modi is subject to three extradition requests from India. One related to the fraud of over Rs 7,000 crore on the Punjab National Bank. The second is related to money laundering charges. And the third relates to interference with evidence and witnesses.