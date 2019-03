New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was on Wednesday arrested in London in connection with a Rs 3,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan default case, official sources here said.

Police in London made the arrest seven days after the London Westminster Court issued an arrest warrant against Nirav Modi who fled India in a month before the scam came to light in 2018.

--IANS

