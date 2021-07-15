Fugitive diamantaire Choksi reaches Antigua, to undergo medical treatment

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], July 15 (ANI): Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has just landed in Antigua and is expected to be shifted to his home Jolly Harbour.

As per a local Antiguan newspaper, Choksi arrived here on a private plane and was met at the airport by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will be receiving medical treatment locally and will report to the Dominican authorities on his condition and every time he leaves his home.

On Monday, Dominica High Court has granted bail to Choksi, allowing him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition.

The court also adjourned Choksi's judicial review application and the criminal proceedings against him for unlawful entry.

The court granted bail to Choksi to travel to Antigua and Barbuda and noted that bail was being granted to him strictly for medical treatment in Antigua.

The court has asked him to deposit 10,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars (EC) as security.

Dominica High Court had earlier denied him bail saying he had no ties to Dominica and the court cannot impose any conditions which will assure it that he wouldn't abscond.

Dominica High Court had also pointed out how Choksi proposed that he will stay with his brother in the hotel, but that is not a fixed address. The court also noted that his trial has not started yet.

The court also highlighted that Choksi didn't offer any strong surety before the court while he sought bail and he's a flight risk too. Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica.

He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB). (ANI)