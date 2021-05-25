Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi goes missing; Will he ever face the law?

Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi has now gone missing from Antigua. He is wanted by several agencies in India and accused in PNB fraud. Central Bureau of Investigation has also taken report of missing. Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal speaks to Times Now over the missing case of Mehul Choksi. He said that I have received this information late at night. I had spoken to him last week and we discussed only legal matters. His missing reports are genuine as otherwise there was no legal risk to Mehul Choksi in Antigua' Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted in Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case. While Modi is in a London prison after repeated denial of bail and is contesting extradition to India. Watch!