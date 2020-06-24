Fuel Prices Today: Petrol Remains Unchanged, Diesel Gets a Hike for 18th Consecutive Day, Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros

New Delhi, June 24: The state-run oil oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday revised the rates of fuel for the 18th consecutive time. Though there has been no increase in the rate of petrol, diesel's price has been hiked by 48 and 74 paise per litre in New Delhi and Mumbai. Following this, the rate of diesel reached Rs 79.88 and Rs 78.20 in the national and financial capital.

Apart from Delhi and Mumbai, the rate of diesel also saw a rise of 41 and 39 paise per litre in Kolkata and Chennai. Following this, the new rate of diesel stands at Rs 75.04 and Rs 77.16 per litre respectively. On Tuesday, the diesel rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were Rs 79.40 and Rs 77.46, Rs 74.63 and Rs 76.77 per litre respectively. Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked for 17th Consecutive Day; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros.

Here's the new fuel rate in Delhi:

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 79.76/litre (no increase) and Rs 79.88/litre (increase by Rs 0.48), respectively in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/ojKPS2XzfU — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020





However, the OMC did not make any changes in the prices of petrol on Wednesday in the major metros. The price of petrol remain unchanged. The rate of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are Rs 79.76, Rs 86.54, Rs 81.45 and Rs 83.04 per litre respectively. It is to be known that rates of fuel vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax.