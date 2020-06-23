Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked for 17th Consecutive Day; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros

New Delhi, June 23: Amid the prevailing coronavirus pandemic in the country, the price of petrol and diesel continue to rise for the 17th time. The state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Tuesday increased price of petrol by 20 and 18 paise per litre for New Delhi and Mumbai. Following the rise, the new rate of petrol in the national and financial capital stands at Rs 79.76 and Rs 86.54 per litre respectively.

The OMC companies also raised the price of petrol for Kolkata and Chennai by 18 and 17 paise, after which the rate rose to Rs 81.45 and Rs 83.04 per litre in the two metros. Earlier on Monday, they were sold at Rs 81.27 and Rs 82.87 per litre respectively. It is to be known that rates of fuel vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax. Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Price in New Delhi Hiked for 16th Consecutive Day; Check Rates in Other Metros.

Here's the hike in petrol and diesel prices for Delhi today:

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 79.76/litre (increase by Rs 0.20) and Rs 79.40/litre (increase by Rs 0.55), respectively in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/aG8CFjU3bq — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020





Apart from petrol, the rate of diesel also saw a rise in all the metros. For New Delhi and Mumbai, the diesel prices were hiked by 55 and 52 paise per litre, following this, the new rate stands at Rs 79.40 and Rs 77.46 per litre respectively. In Kolkata and Chennai, the rate of diesel were increased by 49 and 47 per litre. Due to the hike, the diesel will be sold at Rs 74.63 and Rs 76.77 per litre in Kolkata and Chennai today.