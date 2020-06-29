Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked Day After No Revision of Rates; Check New Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metros

New Delhi, June 29: There is a hike in fuel prices in Delhi on Monday, a day after there was no change in the rates in the national capital. Following the fresh hike, the price of petrol increased to Rs 80.43 (a hike of Re 0.05) and that of diesel increased to Rs 80.53 (a hike of Re 0.13). Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Western Railway to Add 40 Additional Suburban Services From Today

In Mumbai, petrol price has been hiked to Rs 87.14 per litre, while diesel rates have been increased to Rs 78.71 a litre. In Chennai, for a litre of petrol, you will have to shell out Rs 83.59, while diesel will cost Rs 77.61 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata has been hiked to Rs 82.05 per litre, while diesel rates have been raised to Rs 75.52 a litre. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum had been raising the fuel rates since June 7. Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Demanding Rollback of Hike in Fuel Prices.

Fuel Prices Hiked Again in Delhi:

Also Read | 5.5 Lakh Cases in Delhi by July-End? Manish Sisodia Says Situation Not So Bleak After Amit Shah Accuses Him of 'Stoking Fear'

Delhi: Price of petrol increases to Rs 80.43 (increase by Re 0.05) and that of diesel increases to Rs 80.53 (increase by Re 0.13), a day after there was no change in the prices in the national capital yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yQwiqa5AYG — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020





They had restarted the normal system of daily price reviews in line with costs following an 82-day hiatus. However, there was no hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the metro cities on June 28, marking a pause after 21 consecutive days of increase. Before the country entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre, respectively.