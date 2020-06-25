Fuel Prices Today: Diesel Rate Crosses Rs 80 in Delhi, Remains Expensive Than Petrol For Second Consecutive Day; Check Rates of Petrol & Diesel in Other Metros

New Delhi, June 25: Petrol and diesel rate continued to increase in the country for the 19th consecutive day. The diesel price crossed Rs 80 mark in Delhi, currently at Rs 80.02/litre, an increase by Rs 0.14). Petrol price in the national capital was at Rs 79.92/litre (increase by Rs 0.16) on Thursday. For the first time on Wednesday, the price of diesel surpassed the price of petrol in the national capital, making it the most expensive transport fuel.

In Mumbai, the price for a litre of petrol was at Rs 86.70, up by Rs 0.16. On the other hand, customers will have to dish out Rs 78.34 for a litre of diesel in the financial capital. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 82.52 per litre, up by Rs 0.17. FIR Against Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh & 150 Party Workers in MP For Protesting Against Fuel Price Hike.

Diesel Price Crossed Rs 80 Mark in Delhi Today:

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020





The rate for a litre of petrol was at Rs 81.61, an increase of Rs 0.16 in Kolkata. On the other hand, customers need to spend Rs 75.18 for a litre of diesel. Several cities in Madhya Pradesh are paying the highest rate for both petrol and diesel. For example, Bhopal is paying over Rs 87 for a litre of petrol while people in Balaghat are paying Rs 89.50. For a litre of diesel, citizens in Balaghat are also paying over Rs 81. In Jaipur, a litre of petrol will cost citizens Rs 87.42 per litre while diesel rate has gone up to Rs 81.18.