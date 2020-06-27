Fuel Prices in Delhi Hiked for 21st Day, Remain Above Rs 80 Mark

Fuel prices were hiked for the 21st consecutive day in the national capital on Saturday, 21 June as petrol and diesel prices touched Rs 80.38/litre (increase by 0.25) and Rs 80.40/litre (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively.

The price of diesel remained more than petrol for the 4th consecutive day.

According to IANS, although prices have continued to rise, the quantum of fuel price hike has fallen for the last few days from a high of 60 paise per day to less than 20 paise a day, as of Friday.

If the price of petroleum products and crude continues its recent slide in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices are likely to start falling soon.

Fuel prices have been increasing since 7 June when oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism after a hiatus of 83 days due to the lockdown.

Also Read: Diesel Becomes Costlier Than Petrol in Delhi for First Time Ever

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.