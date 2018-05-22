Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel prices rise again

In line with the price hike announced earlier, the prices of petrol and diesel have again increased across India. Prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai have reached Rs 84.70/litre and Rs. 72.48/litre, respectively. On the other hand, Bhopal is at Rs. 82.47/litre in terms of petrol prices, as of Tuesday. Fuel prices have been on a continuous rise recently due to which vehicle owners are facing many problems. Metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata have seen an almost 7-8 rupees hike in both petrol and diesel prices since last December. After a 19-day hiatus for the Karnataka elections when the petrol prices remained stable, today was the 9th consecutive time when the prices increased. Mumbai locals say, "Petrol and diesel prices are increasing every week. Prices here are much higher than other states. How are we supposed to survive in this situation?"