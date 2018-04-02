Fuel price hike: Dharmendra Pradhan appeals GST council to include Petroleum products in its framework

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday reacted to the fuel price hike and said that Petroleum products are international commodity, whenever there is a price hike in crude oil then Indian market also gets affected. Pradhan further appealed to the GST council to include these products in the GST framework. "Petroleum products are international commodity, whenever there is a price hike in crude oil then there are some pinching prices in our market also. India's a consumer sensitive country, we're concerned and are on the job," said Pradhan. "I appeal to the GST council that these products be included in the GST framework. Consumers should get the products on a rational price in the entire country," added Pradhan.