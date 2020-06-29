Fuel price hike: Congress leaders to hold sit-in protests; To submit memorandums to President

New Delhi, June 29: The Congress has said that it would intensify its agitation and will hold a nationwide agitation on Monday against the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the country. Several Congress MPs, MLAs and leaders is all set to later in the day submit memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind with respect to the fuel price hikes.

Speaking to reporters, AICC General Secretary, In-charge for Organisation, KC Venugopal said that through the protest programmes, the party aims to underline the government's looting of the common man during the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Congress leaders staged a protest against fuel price hike in India

Congress workers ride bicycles, bullock cart and horse cart as a mark of protest against the increase in fuel prices in Patna.

Congress leaders ride a bullock cart in Patna

Congress workers ride bicycles, bullock cart and horse cart as a mark of protest against the increase in fuel prices

