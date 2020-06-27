Fuel price continues to surge in national capital; Petrol, diesel costs above Rs 80 per litre

New Delhi, June 27: The fuel prices in the country were once again hiked for the 21st day in a row on Saturday with petrol and diesel prices crossing the Rs 80-mark in Delhi.

Following the increase in rate, Diesel now costs Rs 80.40 per litre and petrol costs Rs 80.38 per litre in Delhi, taking rates up by 25 paise for petrol and 21 paise for diesel in 20 days.

It can be seen that the price of diesel crossed the price of petrol for the first time in the national capital on Wednesday, costing Rs 79.76 a litre.

However, the price of the diesel is seen costlier than petrol only in the national capital where the state government had raised local sales tax or VAT on the fuel sharply last month.

In May, the Delhi government had increased 30 per cent VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent and 30 per cent from 27 percent on petrol, which lead to a price gap of Rs 7.3 per litre between the two fuel.

Metro cities like Mumbai and Kolkata also saw an increase in the fuel price where Mumbai saw 21 and 17 paise hike in petrol and diesel prices, Kolkata saw around 21 paise hike, while Chennai saw 19 and 15 paise hike per litre on petrol and diesel prices, respectively.

