FSDL Acquires Media Rights for AFC Competitions for Four Years

News18
·2-min read

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Wednesday acquired the media rights of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions for the Indian subcontinent in a four-year agreement.

The deal — signed with Football Marketing Asia, the exclusive commercial partner of the AFC — gives FSDL exclusive media rights ownership of all major AFC national team and club competitions, including but not limited to the AFC Asian Qualifiers — Road to Qatar Final Round, AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, as well as the annual club competitions, AFC Champions League and AFC Cup from the 2021 season.

FSDL founder & chairperson, Nita Ambani, said, “This is a hugely significant development for Indian football. To bring Asia’s best footballing action for our fans is a key part of our long-term strategy, commitment, and desire to have as many Indian youths participate, follow, and engage with the sport. I believe the live telecast of AFC competitions to our homes will enable a generation of youth to follow the ‘beautiful game’ and continue to raise and develop the profile of the sport.

“We are fully committed to the development of Indian football and will continue to work with the stakeholders in India, AFC, and FIFA towards building a strong ecosystem,” she said.

FSDL will be sub-licensing the media rights to partner channels and partner digital services providing significantly more coverage of AFC competitions on both linear and digital channels in the sub-continent that has previously had very little exposure to Asian football.

The four-year deal (2021-2024 cycle) provides FSDL media rights to the following AFC fixtures:

AFC National Team Competitions

AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Asian Qualifiers Final Round)

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC Asian Cup Finals 2023

AFC U20 Asian Cup Finals 2023

AFC U17 Asian Cup Finals 2023

AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2024

AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Final Round) for Paris 2024

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2024

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2024

AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2024 (2024 acting as the 2024 FIFA World Futsal Championships – Asian Final Qualifying Round)

AFC Solidarity Cup 2024

AFC Club Competitions

AFC Champions League 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (group stage, knock-out stage and finals)

AFC Cup 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (group stage, knock-out stage and finals)

AFC Futsal Club Championships Finals 2022, 2023, 2024

The AFC Cup 2021 Group D competition being held at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives starting on Wednesday, will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Mercury rises in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, officials said.

  • German evacuation plane lands in Kabul, security sources tell Reuters

    A German military aircraft has landed in Kabul to evacuate foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, security sources told Reuters late on Monday. The A400M was to load people to be evacuated and take them to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, one source said, adding passengers would travel on in civilian aircraft from there.

  • Chicken Ghee Roast | Spicy Karnataka Dish To Delight Your Senses

    Love it or hate it, but this dish from Karnataka will make you cry. Don't say we din't warn you. The CHICKEN GHEE ROAST, is a traditional recipe from the kitchen of Mangalorean households. Marinated chicken are roasted in ghee and cooked in spicy paste. The paste is prepared by dry roasting spices and grinding them with red chillies

  • Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, Aug 17

    - Stories on political developments in Afghanistan - Jaishankar arrives in New York, will chair signature Presidency events at UNSC, discuss Afghan situation - Pak calls for 'inclusive' political settlement in Afghanistan as Blinken talks to Qureshi - US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan - US eases travel advisory for India - Biden warns Taliban of swift and forceful response if US personnel are attacked - US pres

  • ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule Announced: Get All Fixtures, Time Table And Match Details

    The ICC announced the fixtures for T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, 17 August which will be played between October 17, 2021 and November 12, 20211 in Oman and UAE. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea while The second round – the Super12 stage – will get underway on 23 October.

  • Chemical tanker overturns in Thane; none hurt

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

  • Maha: Thane district sees 133 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) With the addition of 133 more coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,433, an official said on Tuesday.

  • UP: 3 injured as car crashes into bike in Moradabad

    Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Three people sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a motorcycle on Monday, police said.

  • Rahul Gandhi inaugurates drinking water project

    Wayanad (Kerala) [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a drinking water project in his Wayanad parliamentary constituency on Monday.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Tuesday, Aug 17 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of England.

  • Rajasthan: 4 killed as trucks caught fire after collision at NH 8 in Ajmer

    Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 17 (ANI): A total of four people have been reported dead as two vehicles caught fire after a collision at National Highway 8 in Rajasthan's Ajmer in the wee hours of Tuesday.

  • India bringing back its officials from Kabul

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) An IAF aircraft on Tuesday left from Kabul to India carrying the Indian ambassador and other personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its take over by the Taliban, people familiar with the development said.

  • Death toll from Turkey's flash floods rises to 74

    Ankara [Turkey], August 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 74 people died and 47 others went missing in severe floods and mudslides in the Black Sea region of Turkey, the country's disaster agency said on Monday.

  • Uttarakhand to drop 'East Pakistan' term from caste certificates of Bengali migrants

    Dehradun, Aug 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand cabinet has cleared a proposal to drop the word East Pakistan from caste certificates issued to members of the displaced Bengali community in the state.   An announcement to drop the term was made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier this month to which the cabinet gave its approval late on Monday.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National news schedule for Tuesday, August 17 NATIONAL -Developments relating to Afghanistan situation -Derek O'Brien, Sushmita Dev at TMC press conference -Political developments and party briefings -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccination NCR -Meenakshi Lekhi, Hardeep Puri, Harsh Vardhan at Delhi BJP event -SDMC standing committee meeting -Press conference by Delhi Congress -Farmers' protest-related developments NORTH -AAP leader Arvind Kejr

  • Indian Army organises blood donation camp in J-K's Baramulla

    Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Indian Army organised a blood donation camp here on Monday in coordination with the medical staff of Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla.

  • Couple end lives fearing Covid infection

    Mangaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old-man and his wife ended their lives apparently worried over symptoms of Covid-19 infection at Baikampady in the city, police sources said on Tuesday.

  • US eases travel advisory for India

    Washington, Aug 17 (PTI) The US eased its travel advisory for India on Monday, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate.

  • US state secretary talks to India's external affairs minister about situation in Afghanistan

    Washington, Aug 17 (PTI) US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday about the recent developments in Afghanistan.

  • Haiti quake death toll reaches 1,419

    Port-au-Prince [Haiti], August 17 (ANI): The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday climbed to 1,419, Xinhua reported citing authorities.