FSDL Acquires Media Rights for AFC Competitions for Four Years

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Wednesday acquired the media rights of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions for the Indian subcontinent in a four-year agreement.

The deal — signed with Football Marketing Asia, the exclusive commercial partner of the AFC — gives FSDL exclusive media rights ownership of all major AFC national team and club competitions, including but not limited to the AFC Asian Qualifiers — Road to Qatar Final Round, AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, as well as the annual club competitions, AFC Champions League and AFC Cup from the 2021 season.

FSDL founder & chairperson, Nita Ambani, said, “This is a hugely significant development for Indian football. To bring Asia’s best footballing action for our fans is a key part of our long-term strategy, commitment, and desire to have as many Indian youths participate, follow, and engage with the sport. I believe the live telecast of AFC competitions to our homes will enable a generation of youth to follow the ‘beautiful game’ and continue to raise and develop the profile of the sport.

“We are fully committed to the development of Indian football and will continue to work with the stakeholders in India, AFC, and FIFA towards building a strong ecosystem,” she said.

FSDL will be sub-licensing the media rights to partner channels and partner digital services providing significantly more coverage of AFC competitions on both linear and digital channels in the sub-continent that has previously had very little exposure to Asian football.

The four-year deal (2021-2024 cycle) provides FSDL media rights to the following AFC fixtures:

AFC National Team Competitions

AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar (FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Asian Qualifiers Final Round)

AFC Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2022

AFC Asian Cup Finals 2023

AFC U20 Asian Cup Finals 2023

AFC U17 Asian Cup Finals 2023

AFC U23 Asian Cup Finals 2024

AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Final Round) for Paris 2024

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2024

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Finals 2024

AFC Futsal Asian Cup Finals 2024 (2024 acting as the 2024 FIFA World Futsal Championships – Asian Final Qualifying Round)

AFC Solidarity Cup 2024

AFC Club Competitions

AFC Champions League 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (group stage, knock-out stage and finals)

AFC Cup 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 (group stage, knock-out stage and finals)

AFC Futsal Club Championships Finals 2022, 2023, 2024

The AFC Cup 2021 Group D competition being held at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives starting on Wednesday, will be live telecast on Star Sports Network.

