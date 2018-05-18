From Three Course Fine Dining To Mutton Samosas - The French Quarters Of Pondicherry

It’s a foodie lovers paradise with cuisine to satisfy every taste bud.

It was my third trip to Pondicherry and I was back at the French Quarters for a week with my boyfriend Soum. It was going to be a leisurely food and culture themed vacation. It was Soum’s first time in the city and I had an entire itinerary planned, with food being the most important. On my past two vacations with parents and girlfriends, I had experimented with a lot of restaurants, both cheap and expensive.

We reached Pondicherry at 7:00 am and took a walk on the promenade after dropping off our luggage at a lovely guest house on Dumas street in White Town. Our first stop was breakfast at Baker Street and yes, if you’ve been to Pondicherry, I won’t go on and on about the chocolate croissants, ham quiche and baguette sandwiches. It’s one of the most popular cafes there even though I find it slightly overpriced. But the food is worth it and the variety great.

Breakfast with a view. Image source: wordpress.com

However, the most simple yet delicious breakfast we had was at L’Escale. The bread is soft and is accompanied with mouthwatering homemade jams, made from various fruits including banana, pineapple, orange and figs. You can choose how you want your eggs, and top it off with fresh watermelon and tea or coffee. We also had a homemade complimentary marble cake that’s served before breakfast, but from what I understand the type of cake differs every other week. If you’re on a shoestring budget, you can’t ask for better. And if you wake up post 10:00 am, like us, you’ll usually end up having brunch, or head straight to lunch.

Have to eat French food in Pondicherry. Image source: zomato.com

Now consider my lunch and dinner recommendations to be interchangeable. We went through four different restaurants before we found the ideal three course French meal – food, accompanied by the house red or white wine and a sea facing view right on the promenade. We chose Blueline, part of The Promenade hotel which as the name suggests is right on the sea. The three course French meal began with a bouillabaisse served with rouille sauce, a stew consisting of leeks, onions, tomatoes, celery, potatoes and fish. Served with a spicy flavoured mayonnaise on grilled slices of bread. This was followed by the famous coq au vin, chicken braised with shallots, mushrooms and red wine. For dessert, we had tarte tatin - upside down pastry apples caramelized in butter and sugar. Soum’s dishes differed from mine. He began his with a quiche lorraine, an open crusted pie with bacon, egg and cheese, originally a German dish. His second dish was sole meuniere, which translates to ‘in the style of the miller’s wife’, pan fried sole fish with brown butter, parsley, lemon and capers. Everything was delicious and close to perfection except for the service, which wasn’t exceptional. Other than that, this is an ideal lunch or dinner date location, especially if you reserve a table in the lawns by the ocean.

