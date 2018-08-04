Friendship Day: Telly stars recall fond memories

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) As the world gears up to celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday, small screen actors like Pearl Puri, Aashka Goradia and Sneha Wagh share their best moments with their friends.

For Aashka, visiting Thousand Islands with her best friend is the high point. "(It's) my most favourite memory... girls can be princess in a castle between a thousand islands. Best friends are those who spend a day at a castle," she said in a statement.

Actor Mishal Raheja said Rohan Tiwari is the only one who has been with him through thick and thin. "When it comes to fond memories, the one I can remember is when I shared his secret of an outdoor location where his girlfriend was hiding and staying in his room. He was late and I joked saying he is late because his girlfriend doesn't leave him and he was angry for the longest time. But bros are bros," he added.

Actor Adnan Khan believes that people don't need a specific day to celebrate friendship. "We should not need a reminder to tell our friends that they are special to us and we are blessed to have such great friends. Coincidently, my off-screen and on-screen best friend is Aashutosh Semwal. He knows me very well," said the "Ishq Subhan Allah" actor.

Shantanu Maheshwari, the host of "India's Best Dramebaaz", also feels it is "unfair" to celebrate friendship on one specific day. "It is something to cherish every day. I still remember during my school days, Friendship Day used to be a rage and kids used to take friendship bands very seriously. "

"Back then, I used to make my own friendship band for my close friends because I could not afford to buy fancy ones. I plan to spend Friendship Day with my close friends. The stupid little things we do is what makes our bond so special," he said.

Actress Yogita Bihani is generally busy shooting for her show. "But if given a chance, I would love to go out with my friends and do all the fun activities. Like going to some gaming parlour or some refreshing place and just chill with my friends," she said.

She considers her "Dil Hi Toh Hai" co-star Karan Kundra a "really good friend".

"He is someone who teases me and you can tease him too and have fun. We have so much fun on the set. Also, he is a friend who teaches you and someone you want in your life."

"Mere Sai" actress Sneha Wagh believes it is an important to stay in touch with old friends and on Friendship Day, she usually meets them for lunch or coffee to rejoice "this beautiful day".

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, seen in "Udann", has three close friends -- Raj Iyer, Rohit Ahuja and Siddharth Dabhi -- from school.

"We are always available for each other at any given time. One memory that I will always cherish with them is the time when we all had gone for a school trip to Udaipur. All the students had to report for sightseeing at a specific time. Siddharth and I reached on time whereas Raj and Rohit were late and the coach left.

"When we returned, these two were so angry that they decided to 'unfriend' us. But they remained angry only for two hours. We still laugh whenever we think of this incident," he shared.

"Naagin 3" actor Pearl Puri recalled having lots of football friends with whom he used to play every evening after tution.

"Vikas Parashar is my one friend who's always had my back. Gymming becomes double fun when Vikas comes along. I think friendship is a really beautiful bond which is above all the insecurities and egos and that's what I like the most."

--IANS

nn/rb/vm