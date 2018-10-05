Friendship between India, Russia remain unchanged: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that under his guidance the relations between the two countries have reached a new height. Speaking about the friendship between the two countries at the India-Russia Business Summit, PM Modi said, "We (PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin) don't leave a chance to meet each other. The world is changing, but the friendship between India and Russia never changed."