I 'can' be friend with Hamilton one day: Rosberg

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 17 (ANI): Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg has refused to rule out becoming friend with Lewis Hamilton one day, but admitted that they are not at the moment.

The former team-mates were good friends in their early racing day, but fierce inter-team competition at Mercedes resulted in their fallout.

Insisting that the duo is no longer rivals, Rosberg believes that he and four-time world champion Hamilton could surely rekindle it down the line.

"We were very good friends in the past. It can happen again in the future. We're not rivals anymore, I'm completely out of it, so I don't see why we could not get along well after some time," Sport24 quoted Rosberg, as saying.

The German driver, however, added, "We're not at that point yet."

Rosberg had endured tough time getting along with Hamilton--call it a competitive streak or racing jealousy as the pair was often reported being involved in a constant battle both on and off the track.

However, the inter-team rivalry finally came to an end with Rosberg's retirement after the German lifted his maiden Formula One world champion title in 2016.

Hamilton, on the other hand, recently became a four-time world champion with a ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix, the race which was won by the Red Bull's Verstappen.(ANI)