Frieda Pinto calls 'Mowgli' an ode to India

Hollywood actor Frieda Pinto who plays the role of Messua in Netflix's 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' while giving credit to its director Andy Serkis called the film an 'ode to India'. She said, "For me to go to South Africa and actually work with fellow actors all speaking in Hindi and all the other things I associate with India came to life with this movie." Pinto was in Mumbai to attend the world premiere of the movie which saw the Indianised cast along with some Holwyood cast of the movie. Messua is the character of Mowgli's human mother. The movie is based on Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book and is directed by Andy Serkis.